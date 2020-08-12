Tyrone (Ty) Lanter



Hagerstown - Billy Tyrone Lanter, 44, passed away peacefully Monday evening on August 10, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson, IN. He was born on August 5, 1976 in Richmond, IN to Billy C. Lanter and Deborah L. (Brothers) Marlatt. He was a proud Graduate of Hagerstown Jr. Sr. High School Class of 1996. Ty was also a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 333. Ty always had a smile on his face and would light up the room wherever he went, jamming to the beat of his own drum. Survivors include stepmother, Naomi (Siggers) Lanter, sisters; Bilinna Lanter (Gordon) Davis and Davina Lanter, brothers; Troy Lanter, Bobby (Gwen) Gibson, and John Sheets, 13 nieces and nephews, and 9 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and niece Becca Lanter. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 12pm-2pm with services beginning at 2pm at 500 W U.S. 38 Hagerstown, IN. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughtfulness, and prayers.









