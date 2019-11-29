|
Vena Swejkar
Spiceland - Vena Swejkar, 88, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday morning November 28, 2019. A daughter of the late Wesley and Bessie (Smith) Gregory, Vena was born in Monticello, Kentucky on November 1, 1931. She moved to Indiana in 1952 and lived most of her married life in Henry County. Vena was a stay at home mom. She grew a large garden, canned fruits and vegetables, did quilting and sewing and filled her home with love. Vena was famous for her freezer corn and chocolate pie. She enjoyed fishing and frequented Manlove Park several times a week with her children. Vena was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in New Castle.
Survivors include 3 children, Gary Wayne (Teresa) Swejkar of Centerville, Teresa Lynn (Tim) Pickett of New Castle and Roger Dwight Swejkar of Muncie; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Edwin Gregory of New Castle and Carlie Gregory of Lewisville; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vena was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Dwight Swejkar on June 27, 2018. They were married on April 22, 1954. 7 siblings, 5 year old, Ella Mae Gregory, Anna Steele, Zona Upchurch, Vela Shoopman, Willard, Thomas and Oma Gregory
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Lewisville Chapel. Rev. Tony Piper will officiate. Burial will follow at Lewisville Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019