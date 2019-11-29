Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home
115 E Us Highway 40
Lewisville, IN 47352
(765) 987-8445
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home
115 E Us Highway 40
Lewisville, IN 47352
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home
115 E Us Highway 40
Lewisville, IN 47352
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vena Swejkar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vena Swejkar


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vena Swejkar Obituary
Vena Swejkar

Spiceland - Vena Swejkar, 88, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday morning November 28, 2019. A daughter of the late Wesley and Bessie (Smith) Gregory, Vena was born in Monticello, Kentucky on November 1, 1931. She moved to Indiana in 1952 and lived most of her married life in Henry County. Vena was a stay at home mom. She grew a large garden, canned fruits and vegetables, did quilting and sewing and filled her home with love. Vena was famous for her freezer corn and chocolate pie. She enjoyed fishing and frequented Manlove Park several times a week with her children. Vena was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in New Castle.

Survivors include 3 children, Gary Wayne (Teresa) Swejkar of Centerville, Teresa Lynn (Tim) Pickett of New Castle and Roger Dwight Swejkar of Muncie; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Edwin Gregory of New Castle and Carlie Gregory of Lewisville; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vena was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Dwight Swejkar on June 27, 2018. They were married on April 22, 1954. 7 siblings, 5 year old, Ella Mae Gregory, Anna Steele, Zona Upchurch, Vela Shoopman, Willard, Thomas and Oma Gregory

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Lewisville Chapel. Rev. Tony Piper will officiate. Burial will follow at Lewisville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -