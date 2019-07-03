|
Vera Eileen McKee
Eaton, OH - Vera E. (Carson) McKee, age 89, of Eaton, OH formally Richmond, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born April 18, 1930 in Lebanon, OH to the late Joseph and Cecelia (Aulburger) Carson. In addition to her parents, Vera was also preceded in death by her husband Robert L. McKee in 2012; her son Andrew McKee in 2013; her three brothers Charles (Chuck) Carson, James (Jim) Carson, William (Bill) Carson; and dearest friend Gweneth (Gwenny) Epping. She is survived by her sons: Robert M. (Rosemary) McKee; James J. McKee; Dennis P. (Susi) McKee; and Christopher A. McKee; daughter-in-law Mary McKee, sister-in-law Linda Kipp; grandchildren: Carson S. (Destiny) McKee, Jimmy McKee, Erin (Michael) Bradburn, Keenan B. (Kelly) McKee, Zak McKee, Rachel (Jeff) Morris, Michael McKee, Tyler W.A. McKee, Andrew J. McKee, and Nicholas McKee; Twelve great grandchildren; step grandchildren; step great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. A graveside service will follow at 1:15 pm at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 3, 2019