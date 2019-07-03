Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:15 PM
Mound Hill Cemetery (new side)
Eaton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Eileen McKee


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Eileen McKee Obituary
Vera Eileen McKee

Eaton, OH - Vera E. (Carson) McKee, age 89, of Eaton, OH formally Richmond, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born April 18, 1930 in Lebanon, OH to the late Joseph and Cecelia (Aulburger) Carson. In addition to her parents, Vera was also preceded in death by her husband Robert L. McKee in 2012; her son Andrew McKee in 2013; her three brothers Charles (Chuck) Carson, James (Jim) Carson, William (Bill) Carson; and dearest friend Gweneth (Gwenny) Epping. She is survived by her sons: Robert M. (Rosemary) McKee; James J. McKee; Dennis P. (Susi) McKee; and Christopher A. McKee; daughter-in-law Mary McKee, sister-in-law Linda Kipp; grandchildren: Carson S. (Destiny) McKee, Jimmy McKee, Erin (Michael) Bradburn, Keenan B. (Kelly) McKee, Zak McKee, Rachel (Jeff) Morris, Michael McKee, Tyler W.A. McKee, Andrew J. McKee, and Nicholas McKee; Twelve great grandchildren; step grandchildren; step great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. A graveside service will follow at 1:15 pm at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now