Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for Verda Huddleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verda Huddleston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verda Huddleston Obituary
Verda Huddleston

Straughn - Verda I. Huddleston, 97, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning May 13, 2020 at the Waters of New Castle. A daughter of the late Jesse and Julia (Petty) Huddleston, Verda was born in Straughn, Indiana on October 25, 1922. She was a graduate of Straughn High School in 1940. Verda was a lifelong resident of Henry County and worked as a timekeeper for American Central in Connersville, Golay & Company - Lee Cylinder in Cambridge City. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and The Adventure Club in Richmond.

Survivors include her sister, Lela Fries of New Castle; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews who all lovingly called her "Aunt Dodo".

Verda was preceded in death by her parents, 2 siblings-Ruth Sarver and Eugene Huddleston and a nephew David Huddleston

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

Memorial Donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church- P.O. Box 122 / Lewisville, IN 47352.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -