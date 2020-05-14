|
Verda Huddleston
Straughn - Verda I. Huddleston, 97, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning May 13, 2020 at the Waters of New Castle. A daughter of the late Jesse and Julia (Petty) Huddleston, Verda was born in Straughn, Indiana on October 25, 1922. She was a graduate of Straughn High School in 1940. Verda was a lifelong resident of Henry County and worked as a timekeeper for American Central in Connersville, Golay & Company - Lee Cylinder in Cambridge City. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and The Adventure Club in Richmond.
Survivors include her sister, Lela Fries of New Castle; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews who all lovingly called her "Aunt Dodo".
Verda was preceded in death by her parents, 2 siblings-Ruth Sarver and Eugene Huddleston and a nephew David Huddleston
Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial Donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church- P.O. Box 122 / Lewisville, IN 47352.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 14 to May 15, 2020