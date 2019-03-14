Vernon Franklin Clark



Richmond - Vernon Franklin Clark, age 100, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.



Born August 2, 1918, in Richmond, Indiana, to Rena and Mary Jane Berry Clark, Vernon was a life-long resident of this community. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. Vernon retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service, achieving the rank of CPT. He formerly worked at Gray Sales in Connersville, Indiana, and as a broker and school teacher. Vernon was a member of American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 and VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108 and formerly volunteered at the Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau. He enjoyed working on cars.



Survivors include his daughters, Pat Eicher of Centerville, Indiana, and Marilyn (Robert Gates) Smith and Pam (Bernard) Jordan, both of Richmond; son, Steve Clark of Richmond; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friend, Eileen Kern of Greens Fork, Indiana.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Margot Harwood Fisch Clark, who died February 15, 2000; parents; and brothers, Homer and Gene "Mel" Clark.



Memorial visitation for Vernon Franklin Clark will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Wall officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to: VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108, 213 S. 8th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



