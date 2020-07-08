Vernon H. Erk
Richmond - Vernon H. Erk, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home.
Born April 17, 1929, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lawrence and Bertha Toney Erk, Vernon was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1948. Vernon worked at Joseph H. Hill Company before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Alcoa, where he was a die setter, and later worked as a parking lot and elevator attendant at Harris Bank. Vernon enjoyed camping at Heritage Hills Campground in Union County, Indiana.
Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Freeman of Richmond; sons, Richard V. (Susan) Erk of Memphis, Tennessee, and Robert D. (Karen) Erk of Albany, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Linda Erk of Richmond; grandchildren, Monica, Miranda, Angie, Jeremy, Amanda, Brent, Kyle, and Heather; great-grandchildren, Faith, Maggie, Lilly, Jack, Corbyn, Ryder, Trevon, and Tyrus; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Helen Mae Bryant Erk, who died May 3, 2011; son, David A. Erk; parents; and brother, Clarence Erk.
Visitation for Vernon H. Erk will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
