1/1
Vernon H. Erk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon H. Erk

Richmond - Vernon H. Erk, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home.

Born April 17, 1929, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lawrence and Bertha Toney Erk, Vernon was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1948. Vernon worked at Joseph H. Hill Company before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Alcoa, where he was a die setter, and later worked as a parking lot and elevator attendant at Harris Bank. Vernon enjoyed camping at Heritage Hills Campground in Union County, Indiana.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Freeman of Richmond; sons, Richard V. (Susan) Erk of Memphis, Tennessee, and Robert D. (Karen) Erk of Albany, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Linda Erk of Richmond; grandchildren, Monica, Miranda, Angie, Jeremy, Amanda, Brent, Kyle, and Heather; great-grandchildren, Faith, Maggie, Lilly, Jack, Corbyn, Ryder, Trevon, and Tyrus; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Helen Mae Bryant Erk, who died May 3, 2011; son, David A. Erk; parents; and brother, Clarence Erk.

Visitation for Vernon H. Erk will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved