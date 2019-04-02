|
Vernon Isaacs
Connersville - Vernon "Pappy" Isaacs, 86, of Connersville passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1932 in McKee, Kentucky to the late Jerry T. Isaacs and Melva Gabbard Isaacs.
On January 12, 1957 he married Judith Ellen Cole in Richmond, Indiana. They were able to spend 54 years together before she passed away on August 12, 2011.
Vernon was a faithful member of Connersville Baptist Temple.
He had worked at D&M/WCI for many years until he retired in 1994.
Vernon was a big fan of NASCAR, his all-time favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr. and proudly drove his Dale #3 Monte Carlo since 2001. Every year for 20+ years he and Judy would attend the Daytona 500 and visit other race tracks during the year. Florida was home to family vacations each summer on Clearwater Beach, Vernon enjoyed deep sea fishing and was an avid Blue Gill & Bass Fisherman in this area for many years. Vernon had a knack for gardening and was famous for his tomatoes and green beans. In his leisure time he had a love for shopping, casinos and watching his beloved UK Cats. A true sports fan he rooted on College Football and the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be missed by so many for his quick witty one liners. He loved to be on Facebook to see how many "likes" he had received. He loved to enjoy a good margarita and a hot cup of coffee. Most importantly he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Vernon will be greatly missed by his, three children, Jeff (Janet) Isaacs, of Littleton, Colorado; LuAnn (George) Nester and Lori (Tim) McFarland both of Connersville; six grandchildren, Jennifer Isaacs, Nicci (Kent) Kochsmeier, Sean Isaacs, Kara (Clayton) Deboard, Ashley (Gary) Cerqua and Morgan (John) Sizemore; seven great grandchildren, Logan, Leo, Carter, Kolton, Cooper, Kaden and Mac; a brother, Paul Isaacs; five sisters, Velma McHenry, Hazel Callahan, Fern Seal, Tippy Toler and Marsha Zornes; a special niece, Shannon McHenry and a special friend, Angie Hunter.
Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank Isaacs, Dewey Isaacs, Delbert Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs; and a sister, Cricket Richmond.
Visitation for Vernon will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th Street, Connersville. The funeral service will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Village Creek Primitive Baptist, 1090 S. County Rd. 150 East, Connersville with Reverend George Nester, Pastor Joe Ferreira and Leonard Urban officiating. Burial will follow in Village Creek Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 2, 2019