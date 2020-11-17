Vernon R. "Butch" Horn Sr
Richmond, IN - Vernon R. "Butch" Horn Sr. 56 of Richmond died Monday November 16, 2020 at Reid Health after a short illness. He was born February 27, 1964 in Richmond to Vernon and Betty Baker Horn and lived here all his life. He formerly worked for Wetzel Chevrolet. He enjoyed Blues music, playing guitar, and working on cars.
Survivors include two children Vernon Ray Horn Jr. and Elizabeth D.. Horn of Richmond, one brother Bruce Wayne Pennington of Cincinnati, two sisters Debbie Westfall of Richmond and Sheri Evridge of Dallas, Texas, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one son Andy Hamm, his parents, two sisters Mary Hunter and Nancy Hoff, and one brother Schuyler Horn.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday November 20, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.