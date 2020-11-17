1/1
Vernon R. "Butch" Horn Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon R. "Butch" Horn Sr

Richmond, IN - Vernon R. "Butch" Horn Sr. 56 of Richmond died Monday November 16, 2020 at Reid Health after a short illness. He was born February 27, 1964 in Richmond to Vernon and Betty Baker Horn and lived here all his life. He formerly worked for Wetzel Chevrolet. He enjoyed Blues music, playing guitar, and working on cars.

Survivors include two children Vernon Ray Horn Jr. and Elizabeth D.. Horn of Richmond, one brother Bruce Wayne Pennington of Cincinnati, two sisters Debbie Westfall of Richmond and Sheri Evridge of Dallas, Texas, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one son Andy Hamm, his parents, two sisters Mary Hunter and Nancy Hoff, and one brother Schuyler Horn.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday November 20, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved