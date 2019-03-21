|
Vernon Short
Economy - Vernon K. Short, 81, of Economy, IN died on March 19, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Richmond on July 13, 1937 to John David and Frances (Healton) Short.
He lived in Economy most of his life. He was a graduate of Economy High School in 1955 and served in the U. S. Navy from June 1955 to January 1959. He had worked at Dana Corp. Plant 6 for 36 years retiring in 1995. He spent many years enjoying fishing at Angola, IN where he had a summer home. After selling that home he and his brother Dave fished at Summit Lake and Whitewater Lake until health problems stopped them.
He was a member of Sugar Grove Community Church, The Emmaus Community and Masonic Lodge (50 year member) and past master.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Barbara (Hobbs) Short; two daughters, Elizabeth Reagan and Sharon (Duane) Brooks; a son, Jeffrey Short; four grandchildren Tasha Reagan, Kyle Reagan, Keith Foster and Sarah Foster; four great-grandchildren, Bryce and Kallie Reagan and Creedance and Hope Reagan; two sisters, Marilyn (Charles) Ramey and Vickey (Donnie) Allen; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; a sister Martha and brothers, Merle and Dave Short.
Friends may gather on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sugar Grove Community Church Greens Fork, IN from 12 noon until start of services at 1:30 pm. Pastor Adam Rinehart will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Aseracare Hospice, 4427 Garwood Place Richmond, IN 47374 or Alzheimers Assn., 50 E. 91st St., Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 21, 2019