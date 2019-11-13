|
Vicki Lynn McDermitt
Williamsburg - Vicki Lynn McDermitt, 65, of Williamsburg, IN passed away on Monday November 11th at her home after a short battle with cancer.
Vicki was loved by many and will be missed by all. Vicki began her work career as a manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken. In the 80's she was the owner and operator of the Dairy Whip in Richmond. She spent the past 30 years as the maintenance director at Foundations in New Paris, OH where the residents and staff became her second family.
Vicki was a licensed water and wastewater operator, HVAC technician, plumber and electrician. She was known by her family and close friends as "Ms Fix-It". Vicki had many talents and hobbies. She was a potter, a sculptor, a poet, a true artist in all forms. Her favorite hobby though was her farm. She raised horses and dexter cattle. She loved trail riding with her Aunt Joanne and friends Todd and Diane, and camping with cousins Jeff and Teresa. She enjoyed and loved all the work a farm took.
Vicki is survived by her partner of 38 years, Leah Mackey; mother, Barbara Mullin; grandmother, ErlaBell Petry; aunts, Joanne Lawson and Lavern Smith; uncles, Ronnie and David Wicks; brothers, Roy and John Davis; sisters Dawn Sweet and Gina King; cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves Ashley Brandley, who she got the privilege to help raise on the farm.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Davis; aunts, Shirley Denton, Christine Matheny and Jennie Baker.
At Vicki's request, there will be no calling. Instead there will be a celebration of her life for family and friends at the farm in May when the earth awakens and she can be spread in the woods and fields of the land she dearly loved.
To honor Vicki, she asked in the words of her friend Bertha, "whatever you do, do it in a kind way".
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019