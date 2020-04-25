|
Victoria Rhoads Kendall
Centerville - Mrs. Victoria Rhoads Kendall, 94, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was born in Corydon, Indiana to Alva R. & Elsie V. Heishman Rainbolt on November 11, 1925.
Victoria had lived in Centerville since 1972. She worked 35 years for Standard Grocery and Marsh Supermarket before retiring. She also formerly worked at the Wernle Children's Home. Victoria was a member of the Centerville Christian Church. She was a charter member of the Centerville Senior Center and a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #2950 in Corydon.
Victoria is survived by her grandchildren, James & Tracey Rhoads, Robert & Amy Rhoads and Shannon Terhaar, Dustin Rhoads, Chance Rhoads; great-grandchildren, Lyn & Roland Cedras, Nikki High, Mandi High, Haleigh Overshiner, Harrison Overshiner, Briana & Tyler Hill and Branden Terhaar; great-great-grandchildren, Robbie Cedras, Brandon Cedras, Zoey Hill; daughters-in-law, Nancy Rhoads and Judy Shroyer.
Victoria was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Rhoads; second husband, John Kendall; sons, Marvin Rhoads, Kenneth Rhoads and twins Ralph and Randall Rhoads.
A private graveside service will be held in Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville.
Arrangements are being made by Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020