Vida Sue Cook
Richmond, IN - Vida Sue Cook, 83, of Richmond, IN, passed away early Sunday morning March 29, 2020. Born January 9, 1937 in Guntersville, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Nellie Maude (Jackson) King. Vida retired from the Food Service Department of Earlham College and previously worked as a server with the F.W. Woolworth store at the Richmond Square Mall. She is preceded in death on December 31, 2018 by beloved husband of 44 years Chester Dewey Cook; son Leroy Cook; daughter-in-law Rena Cook; grandson Vernon Lee Cook; and sisters and brothers Edna, Catherine, James King and Aubrey King.
During her marriage to Orville Casteel she had 2 children; Ronnie Casteel and wife Anita, and Deborah Mays and husband Steve.
During her marriage to Chester Cook came Billy Cook and wife Jamie, Chester Cook, Jr. and wife Carol, Randy Cook, Michael Cook and wife Debbie, Joe Cook and wife Robin, and Angela Cook.
She had a total of 19 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; and 1 surviving sister Beaulah May Webb.
Due to current health concerns, the family has chosen services to be private. A Celebration of Vida's life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be expressed on the funeral home's website at www.rlcfc.com. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020