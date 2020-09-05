Vincent Paul Vecera



Richmond - Vincent Paul Vecera, 92, of Richmond, died in sleep early August 26 in Reid Health hospital.



He led a vibrant life filled with humor and affection for his family and friends.



He had worked for many years as a clinical psychologist in private and public mental health practice and schools in Richmond and other Indiana communities before retiring in his late 80s.



In recent years he worked in private practice and at Wernle Youth and Family Treatment Center, both in Richmond, following years with Richmond Community Schools, and Shelbyville Central Schools in Shelbyville where he was also director of special education.



In earlier years, he provided consultation and testing for Greenwood community schools' first special education program for children with learning disabilities.



He helped organize the first, formal, state educational program for people with learning disabilities in Colorado while teaching at Colorado State Ridge home and training school in Ridge, Colorado, following graduation from University of Denver.



While at University of Denver, Vincent worked at Laradon Hall as director of recreation and as a provider of psychological testing for children with developmental disabilities. He worked at the National Home for Jewish Children in Denver as a cottage parent and group worker.



University of Denver awarded a Bachelor of the Arts degree in 1951, after transfer from a year at Earlham College in Richmond. The University of Louisville in Kentucky awarded his Master of Arts degree in 1954.



Born to Louis and Mary (Mitrione) Vecera in 1927 in Richmond, he was a pupil at Saint Andrew's Catholic School and grew up playing with brothers and sisters among trees and rushing springs in Glen Miller Park and Springwood Park. While at Richmond High School, he made pastries on nights and weekends at Joy-Ann's Bakery before enlisting in the United States Navy.



He returned to Richmond after Navy service to work by his father's side in his father's shoe repair shop in what is now Richmond's Historic Depot District, while two older brothers continued their Navy service.



He is survived by his children David, Tina, Grant and Vincent Benjamin Vecera, four grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Preceding in death were brothers Edward, Guy and Eugene Vecera and sisters Carmela Imhoff and Louise Irvin.



A private family ceremony is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Richmond Parks Fund.









