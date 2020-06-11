Vinton E. Shaffer
Greenville, Ohio - Vinton E. Shaffer, 85, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away, with his family by his side, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.
He was born on September 6, 1934, in Barbara County, West Virginia, to the late Homer and Lena (Wilt) Shaffer.
In addition to his parents, Vinton was preceded in death by his sister, Lena Nester.
Vinton is a 1954 graduate of Jackson High School in rural Darke County. Shortly after graduation, Vinton joined the Army National Guard and served our country honorably. Later in life, Vinton worked on the railroad for over 12 years. He and his wife owned and operated Birt's Sewing Center in Richmond, Indiana, for many years.
When Vinton was not working, you could find him doing something outdoors; whether it was playing golf at many of his favorite golf courses or watching the Cincinnati Reds play. Vinton often spent time at his home in West Virginia and loved hiking and fishing. He enjoyed his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Vinton is survived by his wife, Linda (Birt) Shaffer, whom he married on October 11, 1959; his children, Kim Shaffer of Greenville, and Brian Shaffer and his wife, April, of Seymor, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Chase Shaffer, Evan Shaffer, and Avery Biddle and her husband, Dawson, all of Seymor; and his sisters, Rose Detling and Alta Soury both of Greenville, and Brenda Deford of California.
A celebration of Vinton's life will take place at 12 noon on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. A live-stream of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Ansonia Cemetery.
The family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until the time of service at noon at the funeral home.
Vinton's family encourages those who would like to join them at the funeral home to wear mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions and Hugs From Home may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhome.com.
Greenville, Ohio - Vinton E. Shaffer, 85, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away, with his family by his side, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.
He was born on September 6, 1934, in Barbara County, West Virginia, to the late Homer and Lena (Wilt) Shaffer.
In addition to his parents, Vinton was preceded in death by his sister, Lena Nester.
Vinton is a 1954 graduate of Jackson High School in rural Darke County. Shortly after graduation, Vinton joined the Army National Guard and served our country honorably. Later in life, Vinton worked on the railroad for over 12 years. He and his wife owned and operated Birt's Sewing Center in Richmond, Indiana, for many years.
When Vinton was not working, you could find him doing something outdoors; whether it was playing golf at many of his favorite golf courses or watching the Cincinnati Reds play. Vinton often spent time at his home in West Virginia and loved hiking and fishing. He enjoyed his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Vinton is survived by his wife, Linda (Birt) Shaffer, whom he married on October 11, 1959; his children, Kim Shaffer of Greenville, and Brian Shaffer and his wife, April, of Seymor, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Chase Shaffer, Evan Shaffer, and Avery Biddle and her husband, Dawson, all of Seymor; and his sisters, Rose Detling and Alta Soury both of Greenville, and Brenda Deford of California.
A celebration of Vinton's life will take place at 12 noon on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. A live-stream of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Ansonia Cemetery.
The family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until the time of service at noon at the funeral home.
Vinton's family encourages those who would like to join them at the funeral home to wear mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions and Hugs From Home may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.