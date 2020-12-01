Violet Hall
New Castle - Violet M. Hall, 85, of New Castle and formerly of Modoc passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born May 4, 1935 in Wayne County, Indiana, a daughter of the late James Frank and Bessie Mae (Miller) Kirkman.
She had been employed as a CNA at Randolph Nursing & Rehabilitation and Friends Fellowship in Richmond. Violet attended Grace Baptist Church, she enjoyed flowers, embroidery, cooking and reading.
Survivors include her son, Randy (Pam) Hall of Greensboro; two daughters, Diana Fay (Gordon) Fisher of Losantville and Angela Sue (Mark) Bailey of Modoc; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Elizabeth Lake of Woodburn, IN, Charles (Loretta) Kirkman of CA and Joseph A. Kirkman of Hoagland, IN; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Hall; son, Anthony Greg Hall; son-in-law, Bruce Hobson; 13 brothers & sisters; and brother-in-law, Stanley Lake.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mooreland Cemetery with Pastor Denney Neal officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Due to Covid-19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may express condolence or share a memory of Violet at www.hinsey-brown.com
