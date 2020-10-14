Virgil Allen
Richmond - Virgil Allen returned to the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020, after a short illness. He was born July 11, 1927, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, to Ted and Dona Allen. He had resided most of his life in Richmond and Hagerstown. Virgil was a retiree of Belden Corporation. He was a devout Christian, and served in several church offices. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Frances. Both he and Frances took great pride in their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by sons Carl Allen (Sandra), Douglas Allen (Billi); grandchildren Karen Soper (James), Susan Catania (George), Mike Allen (Ruth); great-grandchildren Tasha Lindner (Josh), Cory Soper (Patricia), Matthew Catania (Jes), Nicholas Catania, Caitlyn Catania, Josh Allen, Leslie Allen; and, great-great-grandchildren Ethan Moore, Alex Moore, Jamison Lindner, Lucas Soper, Matias Soper, Anna Catania and Benjamin Catania. Private graveside services, at West Lawn Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to Hagerstown-Jefferson Township Library. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
