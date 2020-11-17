1/1
Virgil R. Jones
Virgil R. Jones

Richmond, IN - Virgil R. Jones, age 91, passed away at Reid Health on November 15, 2020. He was born December 22, 1928, to Virgil and Gladys Jones in Richmond, Indiana.

Virgil was a lifelong resident of Wayne County. He married Katherine L. Jones, the love of his life on July 29, 1972. She passed January 10, 2012. "They are now back together again".

Virgil was a lifelong resident of Wayne County. His hobbies included Art, furniture restoration, sculpting and being an assistant furrier. He had worked for several local businesses over the years; but mostly he was in Building and Maintenance Supervision. The last couple of years, Virgil was a resident of Rosebud Village and he became President of the Resident Council. Virgil was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by nieces: Deborah Green and Linda (Richard) Helton; nephew: Gary (Liz) Green; siblings: whereabouts unknown; and his four legged companion, Beau.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife and a nephew, Bill Green.

"The family gives special thanks to Rosebud Village for the wonderful care they gave Virgil".

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with Minister Doug Wheeler officiating. Family and friends may visit Thursday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
