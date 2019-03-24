Virgil Rowland



Centerville, Ind. - Virgil Rowland, age 75, of Centerville, Indiana, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born September 5, 1943, in Hazzard, Kentucky, to John M. and Mae Gamble Rowland, Virgil moved to this community in 2009.



Survivors include his sons, David (Shannon) Rowland and Michael Rowland, both of Richmond, Indiana; stepchildren, Kenny and Chris Sparks, both of Florida and Kim (David) Blackenbush of Georgia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Johnny Rowland Jr. of Mason, Ohio, Randal Rowland of Cambridge City, Indiana, Shirley Bailey of Lynn, Indiana, and Lucy Austin of Anderson, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Moody Rowland; son, Virgil Rowland; parents; brothers, Ronnie and Gary Rowland; and stepsister, Pauline Byrd.



Visitation for Virgil Rowland will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Russ Powell officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.



