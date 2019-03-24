Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Rowland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Rowland


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgil Rowland Obituary
Virgil Rowland

Centerville, Ind. - Virgil Rowland, age 75, of Centerville, Indiana, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born September 5, 1943, in Hazzard, Kentucky, to John M. and Mae Gamble Rowland, Virgil moved to this community in 2009.

Survivors include his sons, David (Shannon) Rowland and Michael Rowland, both of Richmond, Indiana; stepchildren, Kenny and Chris Sparks, both of Florida and Kim (David) Blackenbush of Georgia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Johnny Rowland Jr. of Mason, Ohio, Randal Rowland of Cambridge City, Indiana, Shirley Bailey of Lynn, Indiana, and Lucy Austin of Anderson, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Moody Rowland; son, Virgil Rowland; parents; brothers, Ronnie and Gary Rowland; and stepsister, Pauline Byrd.

Visitation for Virgil Rowland will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Russ Powell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now