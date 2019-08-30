Services
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Virginia Burns


1928 - 2019
Virginia Burns Obituary
Virginia Burns

New Madison - Age 90, of New Madison, passed away on August 27, 2019 following an extended illness.

Virginia was born on August 29, 1928 to Virgil and Faye Dubbs in New Madison, Ohio. She spent 53 years working proudly as an insurance agent for New Madison Insurance Agency. Virginia was always a hardworking women who loved tending to her garden. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clay Burns; grandson, Daniel Burns; step-son, Gary Burns; step-daughter, Sandra Horn; parents, Virgil & Faye Dubbs; brother, Wilson Dubbs, and sisters, Pauline Drew, Doris Hinshaw, and Eileen Roberts.

Virginia is survived by her children, Gregory (Julie) Burns, Stephen (Joyce) Dubbs; grandchildren, Jessica Burns, Ian Burns, Brenda Harr, Darren (Melissa) Dubbs, Troy Dubbs, Brett (Tammy) Horn, Eric Burns; 7 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Bill Horn, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to State of the Heart Care 1350 N Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331. Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 30, 2019
