Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
(937) 437-4141
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Springlawn Cemetery
New Paris, OH
View Map
Eaton, Ohio - Virginia E. Hunsucker 92 of Eaton, OH died Friday morning February 22, 2019 at Vancrest of Eaton. Born on August 16, 1926 in New Paris, OH she was the daughter of the late Amos & Mildred (Brawley) Fleener. Virginia was an office Secretary for Baxter Health Care in Eaton. She had been the Clerk for Northwest EMS and member of the American Legion Auxiliary in West Alexandria. Preceded in death by her first husband: Edward L. Harrell in 1952 and second husband: Clyde C. Hunsucker in 1993. Survived by her children: Amy Jo & Richard Schultz of New Paris, OH; Roberta McTernon of Greenfield, IN; Ned & Jodie Hunsucker; Carol & Allen Martin and Gary & Ann Hunsucker all of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Amanda & Scott Johnson, Michael Hunsucker and Rodney McTernon; great grandchildren: Samuel Johnson, Abigail Johnson and MacKenzsie McTernon. A graveside service for Virginia will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris, OH with Rev. Rodney Dunn officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Fire & EMS 135 North Washington Street New Paris, Ohio 45347. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home - New Paris, Ohio. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 23, 2019
