Virginia L. Brumley
Virginia L. Brumley

Richmond, IN - Virginia L. Brumley 85 of Richmond went to be with her Lord August 1, 2020 at Golden Living Center. She was born March 15, 1935 in Pemberton, Ohio to Jacob Walter and Helen Miller Houchin. She grew up in Bellefontaine, Ohio and moved to Richmond in the 1960s.

She was a graduate of Bellefontaine High School and attended Moody Bible Institute. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at RP&L, Richmond Community Schools, and Middle Fork Reservoir. She enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and was always up for fun. She was a scholar of the word of God and loved her Lord and Savior more than anything. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Bible Study Fellowship, and a former Red Hat.

Survivors include her two children Joe (Seja) Brumley of Bloomington and Julie (Matthew) Frame of Richmond, five grandchildren Shiloh, Harrison and Grace Ellen Frame, and Maia and Madeline Brumley, nieces and nephews, and her sister-ion-law Connie Houchin of Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Her husband James died August 5, 2004, her son John Fredrick Brumley died in 1969, her parents, two brothers Kenneth (Gloria) and Fred Houchin, and one niece Karen Robson are also deceased.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday August 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church 1601 South A Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
