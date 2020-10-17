Virginia Lee McKinney
Richmond, IN - Virginia Lee (Cox) McKinney was born May 25, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana. The daughter of Roy Lee Cox and Verna Belle Abrams Cox.
Lived in Richmond, Indiana. Attended Living Faith Church of God. Graduate of Centerville High School class of 1962. Retired from Wayne County Courthouse, Richmond, Indiana. Hobbies include crocheting, playing the piano and singing gospel music, volunteering at the hospital, and word puzzles.
She leaves to cherish her memory Wayne McKinney , originally of Beattyville, Lee County, Kentucky, who she married August 31, 1963 and were residents of Richmond. Shared two daughters Wanda Hobson (Garry) of Gainesville, FL and Dana McKinney (Richard) of Muncie, Indiana.
Survived by her husband and two daughters and three grandchildren, Dustin Hobson (Lyndsey) of Richmond, Indiana, Dale Hobson (Michelle) of Keesville, New York, Emily McKinney of Muncie, Indiana, and great grandchildren Shelby Hobson, Kaleb Burkholder, Garry Hobson, and Wyatt Hobson. Survived by sister Barbara Grimes of Richmond, Indiana, brother Ralph Cox (Joyce) of Clarksville, Indiana, brother Roy Cox Jr (Lilly) of Austin, Texas, and countless nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Willard Cox of Sharonville, Ohio, sister Marie Miller of Fountain City, Indiana, brother Delmer Cox of Richmond, Indiana, brother Elmer Cox of Indianapolis, Indiana, brother Lloyd Cox of Sarasota, Florida, brother Paul Cox of Ocala, Florida, sister Mildred of Richmond, Indiana, and Yvonne Cox of Richmond, Indiana.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21. Viewing is from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the funeral to follow immediately after. All services will be held at Living Faith Church of God, 3777 Nolandsfork Road, Richmond, Indiana. Masks are required. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com