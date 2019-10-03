|
Virginia Louise Barnes
Richmond - Virginia Louise Barnes 90 of Richmond passed away October 1, 2019 at Arbor Trace after a long Illness. She was born July 2, 1929 in Murfreesboro, TN., to Elbert and Margaret Underwood Bennett and lived in Newport, Ky. before moving to Richmond 53 years ago.
Virginia worked as an attendant at the Richmond State hospital and belonged to Life Springs Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her three daughters Kathy (Dennis) Larsh of Campbellstown, OH., Kimberly (Jerry) Riley of Randleman, NC., Kristy (Joe) Butler of Richmond, five grandchildren Sarah Pleasant, Beth Strazheim, Timothy Larsh, Jennifer VanDuyne, Ashleigh Butler, eleven great grandchildren, one sister Judith Siemer of Alexandria, KY., and one niece Connie Clark.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Delbert, her second husband Edward Barnes and her sister Lilian Cooper.
Services will be 1:30 pm Friday October 4, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Dave VanDuyne officiating; burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her name to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 3, 2019