Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street P.O. Box 158
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Dublin, IN
View Map
Straughn - Virginia Carol Overbay, 84, passed away at her home of 50 years on Wednesday morning April 17, 2019. A daughter of the late Leo M. and Helen S. (McIntosh) Bolinger, Virginia was born in Kennard, Indiana on December 18, 1934. Virginia was a graduate of Lewisville High School with the class of 1954. Formerly of Cambridge City, Virginia has made her home in the Straughn area for the past 57 years. She had worked for Indiana Bell Telephone at offices in New Castle and Indianapolis. Virginia was a registered dietician and worked in food service for area restaurants, she also had been employed at the Amish Cheese Shop in Cambridge City. Virginia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed baking and was known as the "Pie Lady" by many. Virginia was a member of the Cambridge City Senior Center and First Missionary Baptist Church at Dublin.

Survivors include 6 children, Teresa French of Gunbarrel City, TX, Rebecca Standridge of Omaha, NE, Dallas Jaymes Gentry of Van Buren, AR, Marlin Dean Overbay of Dublin, Dana Floyd Overbay of Dublin and Connie Jo Stevens of Centerville; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great grandson on the way; 1 great- great grandchild; 6 step grandchildren; 1 sister Judith Adams; nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Floyd Benton Overbay on January 15, 1997. They were married in Indianapolis on August 18, 1962; 3 brothers, infant James Dallas, Norman and Jerry Bolinger; 4 sisters, Ilene Whitfield, Evelyn Wright, Norita Huddleston and Linda Himes.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Dublin. Rev. Jim Noggle will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday April 22nd at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 19, 2019
