More Obituaries for Virginia Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ruth Anderson

Virginia Ruth Anderson Obituary
Virginia Ruth Anderson

Richmond - Virginia Ruth Anderson, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Arbor Trace.

Born July 10, 1937, in Otterbein, Indiana, to William Delbert and Martha Hibbard Miller, Ruth moved to Richmond in 2003. She graduated from Zionsville High School, received her bachelor's degree from Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University), and earned her master's degree from Ball State University. Ruth retired after working as a teacher for 25 years, both at Mississinewa Community Schools and Lawrence Township School Corporation. She was a member of the Retired Indiana Teachers Association. Ruth became an ordained elder of The Wesleyan Church, formerly Indiana North Conference in 1961. She faithfully served alongside her husband, Rev. Bob Anderson, at Eagle Town Friends Church, Thorntown Wesleyan Church, Gas City Eastview Wesleyan Church, and Eastlawn Wesleyan Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ruth was the former district director of Wesleyan Women Missionary Association and had formerly served on the executive committee for Wesleyan Women. She was a member of LifeSpring Wesleyan Church, where she was lovingly known as "Mother" Ruth. She loved to cook, read, travel, entertain, play the piano, and was an amazing storyteller.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca L. (Bill) Rose of Olathe, Kansas; son, David Keith (Jill) Anderson of Williamsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Devin Rose, Gretchen Anderson, Christopher Rose, M.D., Kirsten Anderson, Eric Rose, and Jennifer Rose, J.D.; great-grandchildren, Eva, Israel, Annabell, Eleanor, Bralin, and Elisha Rose; brother, Rev. Ernest (Janet) Miller of Dallas, Oregon; sister-in-law, Betty Miller of Westfield, Indiana; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Bob Keith Anderson, who died October 28, 2017; parents; and brother, Glenn Miller.

Visitation for Virginia Ruth Anderson will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at LifeSpring Church, 5600 North U.S. 27, Richmond. An additional visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at LifeSpring Church with Rev. David Anderson, Rev. Bill Rose, and Dr. Mark Gorveatte officiating. Burial will be in Crown View Cemetery in Sheridan, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: LifeSpring Church, Attn: Building Fund or Missions, 5600 North U.S. 27, Richmond, IN 47374; Indiana Wesleyan University, Scholarship Fund, 4201 South Washington Street, Marion, IN 46952; or Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.

Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Remember
