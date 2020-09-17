1/1
Vivian E. Dykes
1921 - 2020
Vivian E. Dykes

Sarasota, Fla. - Vivian E. Dykes, age 99, of Sarasota, Florida, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota.

Born February 15, 1921, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to Donald Mar and Margaret E. Fye McBeth, Vivian lived in Richmond, Indiana, most of her life, before moving to Florida in 2008. She worked in time keeping and payroll at Alcoa, retiring in 1981, after 30 years of service. Vivian loved giraffes, enjoyed reading, and was an avid fan of playing cards.

Survivors include her son, Gary L. Smith of Sarasota; granddaughter, Dierdre K. (Leo Butler) Gunderson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; great-grandson, Miles Eckhardt of Arizona; several nieces; nephew; and special friends, Emma Newcomb Smith of Monticello, Kentucky, Shane Cohorn of Eldorado, Ohio, and Shelley Eichelberger of North Port, Florida, who were like family to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Herbert Dykes, who died in 2006; first husband, Harry Robinson, who died in 1970; daughter-in-law, Sida Smith; granddaughter, Jennifer L. Myers; parents; twin sister, Lillian E. Foster; and sisters, Katheryn Williams and Dorothy Gregg.

Graveside service for Vivian E. Dykes will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Derek Parker officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Please plan to wear your own mask at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1485, Richmond, IN 47375 or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
