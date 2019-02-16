|
|
Vivian Joann Fellman
Richmond - Vivian Joann Fellman, 83, of Richmond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, February, 12, 2019 at Reid Health in Richmond.
She was born on September 1, 1935 in East Germantown, IN, the daughter of Redford L. and Nancy Kathryn (Boyer) Lockwood and was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Joann retired as an operator for GTE telephone and was a long time volunteer with the Salvation Army.
Survivors include her children, Greggory (Ikuko) Fellman and Michael (Traci) Fellman; grandchildren, Takeharu Fellman and Erika (Kevin) Parrish; a sister, Alta Grace Phillips; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burton E. Fellman; a sister, Mary Louise DeAnne and a brother, Martin L. Lockwood.
Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until start of services at 1:00 pm. Pastor Allen Henderson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 16, 2019