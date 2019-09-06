|
Vivian K. Moles
Liberty - Vivian K. Moles, 84, of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born November 20, 1934 to the late Raymond Apsley and Marjorie Huber Apsley.
On July 7, 1952, she married Barney Moles in Liberty; they were able to spend 57 years together before he passed away on March 18, 2009.
Vivian was a member of the Old Franklin Church. She served as the town clerk Treasurer for 16 years, worked Family Medicine in Richmond for 8 years and had also worked for Richmond Public Health Pediatric Clinic for 3 years.
In her leisure time she enjoyed painting and reading. Most importantly she treasured time spent with her family and watching her great grandchildren grow.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra (Greg) Fienning; 2 sons, M. Bruce (Linda) Moles and Jeffrey (Melissa) Moles; 11 grandchildren, Lesleah, Tera, Wade, Nathan, Travis, Brandon, Jared, Miranda, Dane, Kaitlyn and Kiersten and 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Alton (Grace) Apsley; 2 sisters, Marilyn Scaggs and Nedra Smith; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Vivian Izod.
Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Apsley; and 2 sisters, Nancy Webb and Jean Skinner.
Visitation for Vivian will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, IN 47353. The funeral service will follow on Saturday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Jay King and David DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Sims Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Franklin Church; those can be made at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 6, 2019