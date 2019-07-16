|
|
Rev. W. Leon Thomas
Richmond - Rev. W. Leon Thomas, 76, passed away July 12, 2019 at his home. He was born January 8, 1943 in Richmond, Indiana to Warder P. and Gladys Necessary Thomas. He married the love of his life, Betty Kinder on June 19, 1962. He is survived by his wife, one daughter, Angela (Don) Galloway of Burgin, two sons, Keith (Sue) Thomas of Burgin and Scott (Andrea)Thomas of Nicholasville; three grandchildren, Victoria (Sherlton) Dieterich of Lexington, Johnathan Thomas of Versailes and Grayson Thomas of Nicholasville; three great-grandchildren, Johnathan Thomas and Micah Thomas of Burgin and Daisy Dieterich of Lexington, Ky; one special adopted sister, Virginia Stinson of Liberty, Indiana; several nieces and nephews and a host of "brothers and sisters" in Christ.
Funeral services will be 2PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Abington Christian Church with Rev. Eric Knight and Rev. Bud Parrish officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-2PM Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow in Abington Cemetery in Abington, Indiana. www.spurlinfuneralhomelancaster.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 16, 2019