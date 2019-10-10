Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Wade Jones


1948 - 2019
Wade Jones Obituary
Wade Jones

Richmond - Wade Jones, age 71, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born October 5, 1948, in Manchester, Kentucky, to Paul and Virginia Hacker Jones, Wade lived in Richmond most of his life. He retired from Wayne Works after more than 30 years of service. Wade was a member of the Wayne County Coon Hunters Association. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Angie Crawford Jones; children, William (Kristy) Crawford, Cody (Courtney) Jones, and Josh Jones, all of Richmond and Kim (Gary) Allen, Teresa (William) Fields, and Amanda Jones, all of Manchester, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kameron, Kendall, Carter, Taylora, Tyler, and Jacob; sisters, Shirley Pelfrey of Richmond and Ann Ingram of Brownsburg, Indiana; brothers, Sam (Brenda) Jones of Connersville, Indiana, David (Marion) Jones of Eaton, Ohio, and Arlie (Diane) Jones of Boston, Indiana; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including Wade Sams, Pat Alred, Wayne Grimes, and Rick Dunn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pauline Henson; and brother, Ray Jones.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tonya and the staff of Reid Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to Wade.

Visitation for Wade Jones will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny L. Shepherd Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
