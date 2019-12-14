|
|
Wade R. Sams
Richmond - Wade R. Sams, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born August 3, 1940, in Rock Castle County, Kentucky, to John E. and Kitty Smith Sams, Wade moved to Richmond in 1960. He retired from Paul Casket Company and formerly worked at Wayne Works until its closing. Wade was a lifetime member of the Wayne County Coon Hunters Association and a member of the Eastern Indiana Beekeepers Association. He attended Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Wade was an avid gardener and master carpenter. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa (Jeff Adams) Sams and Penny Sams, both of Richmond; grandchildren, Thera (Matt) Logston, Heather (Quinton) Lohmoeller, Ian (Aurora) Davis, and Casie Yoder; eight great-grandchildren, Bailee, Cameron, Quintasia, Malachi, Audrey, Na'Kya, Elijah, and Isaiah; sisters, Coralee Gray, Joyce (Jesse) Tipton, and Janet Miller; brothers, Charlie (Sadie) Sams and Vernon (Pam) Sams; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Sams and Dianna Daulton; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Charlene K. "Judy" Sams, who died March 6, 2017; parents; sister, Pauline Shepherd; and brother, John E. "Buster" Sams Jr.
Visitation for Wade R. Sams will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor James Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for Cancer Care, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019