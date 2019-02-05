|
|
Walter Hersey
Richmond - Walter B. Hersey, Jr., 83, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away in his home on Friday, February 1.
He was born in in Richmond, Indiana on September 21, 1935 to Walter B., Sr. and Mary Goodlin Hersey. Walt enlisted in the US Army on July 1, 1953, serving as a Combat Engineer until his honorable discharge on June 21, 1956. He farmed early in life before joining the staff of Bruce Rambler in Richmond as a mechanic. There, he was promoted into sales and later served as general manager before retiring in 1981 to farm full time until retiring again in 2007. He enjoyed flying for many years and owned several different airplanes during that time. Another of his favorite activities was riding his motorcycle.
Walt will be missed by his wife of 64 years, the former Donna L. Robinson, to whom he was married on June 5, 1954; sons & daughters-in-law Mike & Ann Hersey, Steve & Mary Hersey, Jeff & Jodee Hersey; daughter & son-in-law, Vonda & Mike Wise; 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren plus one more on the way.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.
Walt's life will be celebrated at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 7 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 3-6 pm on Thursday, February 7 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for , , P.O Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 5, 2019