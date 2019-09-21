|
Walter L. "Walt" Mike
Richmond - Walter C. "Walt" Mike 81 of Richmond residing at Heritage House died peacefully to be with his Lord September 19, 2019. He was born November 11, 1937 in Richmond to Charles and Myrtle Minnix Mike and lived here all his life. He formerly worked for the Recycling Center and the South 5th Street and North 6th Street Laundromats. He retired from the Salvation Army. He enjoyed fishing, Bingo, and visiting with people.
Survivors include three sisters Betty Biggs, Darlene Sorrel, and Sue (Dale) Hendrickson nieces and nephews, and his many friends at Heritage House. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Earl Mike.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday September 23, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Powell officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Walt's family would like to express their appreciation to Reid Health for the excellent care given to him during his stay at the hospital.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 21, 2019