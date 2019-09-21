Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Mike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter L. "Walt" Mike


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter L. "Walt" Mike Obituary
Walter L. "Walt" Mike

Richmond - Walter C. "Walt" Mike 81 of Richmond residing at Heritage House died peacefully to be with his Lord September 19, 2019. He was born November 11, 1937 in Richmond to Charles and Myrtle Minnix Mike and lived here all his life. He formerly worked for the Recycling Center and the South 5th Street and North 6th Street Laundromats. He retired from the Salvation Army. He enjoyed fishing, Bingo, and visiting with people.

Survivors include three sisters Betty Biggs, Darlene Sorrel, and Sue (Dale) Hendrickson nieces and nephews, and his many friends at Heritage House. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Earl Mike.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday September 23, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Powell officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Walt's family would like to express their appreciation to Reid Health for the excellent care given to him during his stay at the hospital.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now