Richmond - Walter V. De Long, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born August 13, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, to Walter S. and Dorothy Melling De Long, Walter was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1955 graduate of Richmond High School. Walter retired from General Telephone Company of Indiana, formerly Richmond Home Telephone Co., in 1992 after 36 years of service and had previously worked in the mailroom at the Palladium-Item for 10 years. He enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Cindy De Long of Greens Fork, Indiana, Tammy (Mark) Coyner of Richmond, and Kelley (Mike) Burnett of Centerville, Indiana; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Debra Taylor of South Carolina; nieces; nephews; and many friends, including his dog and buddy, Willie.



He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Charleene Cross; his parents; and his brother-in-law, Neal Taylor.



Visitation for Walter V. De Long will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary