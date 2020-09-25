Wanda "Jeanie" Clark
Connersville - Wanda Jean "Jeanie" Cox Clark, 76, of Connersville, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones, on September 17, 2020. She fought a brief, but courageous battle with uterine cancer.
Born in Connersville, Indiana on May 18, 1944 to the late Delma and Caroletta Paige Cox. Part of her childhood was spent growing up in the Newkirk Mansion. She enjoyed reminiscing about the time she spent there and talking about the famous people who stayed there when it was a Bed and Board.
Jeanie was a member of the CHS Class of 1962 but graduated with her GED in 1981. She enjoyed the monthly lunches she attended with "the girls" from her class and she treasured the friendships that she had with each of those wonderful ladies.
For 18 years Jeanie worked as a lunch aid at Grandview School. She had many fond memories of the kids and staff at Grandview.
Jeanie was a member of the Richmond Senior Center and enjoyed playing Bingo there each month. She also enjoyed reading, going to the movies, and going to karaoke. Jeanie was an avid fan of Connersville Spartan Boys Basketball, and Butler University Men's Basketball.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 28 years, Leonard Clark, and an infant son.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Matthews, of Connersville; a daughter, Lori (Steve) Matthews-Flannery, of Connersville; two grandsons, Jacob (Jill) Matthews, of Pittsboro, IN and Draydon Matthews, of Shelbyville; two great-grandchildren, Gareth and Cordelia Coates, of Pittsboro; two sisters, Carol Collier, of Connersville and Bonnie Berry, of Xenia, Ohio; a nephew, Patrick (Dawn) Collier, of Indianapolis; three nieces, Michele Collier, of Connersville, Beth Berry, of Fairborn, Ohio, and Becky Pruitt, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; two great-nieces, Paige & Delaney; two great-nephews, Liam & Corey; a great-great niece, Nova, and a great-great nephew, Phoenix.
Jeanie leaves behind many cherished friends including Linda Toschlog, Shirley Barber, Cora Wright, and Judy Brunsman.
The family wishes to thank Reid Hospice for their care and kindness during this difficult time. They would also like to thank Dr. Gardner and Dr. Flemming for their care throughout the years.
In honor of Jeanie, the family is requesting that everyone please have their annual screening exams, as recommended by their healthcare provider.
Visitation for Jeanie will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. A memorial service will begin at 1:00pm at the funeral home, with Ray Armstrong officiating. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
.