Wanda Hawkins



Richmond - Wanda Hawkins, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare.



Born March 18, 1930, in Campbellsburg, Indiana, to Lee Vance and Ruby Gladys Rosenbaum Batt, Wanda lived in Richmond most of her life. She was a 1949 graduate of Richmond High School. Wanda worked with her husband, Elmer, at Hawkins Brothers Construction Company and formerly worked at Alcoa, MCL Restaurant & Bakery, and Meijer. She was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church and was previously active with Area 9 In-Home & Community Services Agency and Centerville-Abington Senior Center. Wanda enjoyed attending church activities and was a talented artist.



Survivors include her son, Lee (Laura) Hawkins of Richmond; grandchildren, Marc (Catie Plemons) Hawkins of Waynetown, Indiana, Matt (René) Hawkins of Grand Island, Florida, and Ashley (Joel) Rogers of Huntington, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Paislee, Madeline, Annabelle, and Samuel Hawkins, Charlotte Plemons, and Maya Rogers; sister, Kathleen Newlin of Bloomingdale, Indiana; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Elmer Hawkins; parents; brother and sister-in-law, John and Pat Batt; and brother-in-law, Don Newlin.



Visitation for Wanda Hawkins will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville-Abington Senior Center, 111 South 2nd Street, Centerville, IN 47330.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 5, 2019