|
|
Wanda June King
Richmond - Wanda June King, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on Monday (October 28, 2019) at Golden Living Center. She was born on June 4, 1930 to Edison Lee and Mary Ethel Charles Byrd in Webster, Indiana. Wanda was married to the love of her life, Virgil King, for 63 years before his passing in 2014. After her retirement from Natco, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning vegetables from their garden and watching and feeding the hummingbirds. Wanda was always in the kitchen cooking and baking and she wouldn't allow family to leave without eating. She loved sports especially when it came to the Indianapolis Pacers and Ball State Cardinals. Wanda loved playing board games with her family and grandchildren whom she loved and cherished. She attended First Baptist church where she was a member for most of her life and loved her church family. Wanda had lots of friends and loved it when they would come to visit her and especially when her dear friend Dannelle Hayes would come with a milkshake from the Dairy Queen.
Survivors include her children Terry King and Sharon (Terry) Thompson; grandchildren Andy (Natalie) Laird, David Laird, Stephanie Ramsey, Justin King, Zachary King, Hailee King; and great grandchildren Kelsea Hopkins, Luke Laird, Nick Laird, Brittany Laird, Halea Laird, Alec Ramsey and Carter Ramsey; 4 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Virgil King, son Jeff King, granddaughter Courtney King, daughter-in-law Carolyn King and 5 brothers.
Special thanks to the Reid Hospital hospice team and Golden Living for taking such great care of her.
Services for Wanda will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Rev. Phil Hodgkin and Pastor Kevin Hay will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Abington Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019