1937 - 2020
Economy - Charles Wayne Conner, 82, of Economy, died at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, following a long illness. He was born in Paris, KY on April 23, 1937 to Leonard Garland and Bessie Lee (Lainhart) Conner and lived nearly all his life in the Economy area. Wayne was a member of Carlos United Methodist Church and a retired employee of Belden Corp. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beulah (Blankenship) Conner; 3 children, Cindy Webb (Gary), Penny Scott (Jeff) and Joyce Hawkins; 5 grandsons; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Carolyn Hayes (Bob), Rene Shockney (Roy), Leonard Conner (Harlina) and LuEllen George.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth W. Conner in 1982 and 3 siblings, Donna May, Shirley Oakes and Ed Conner. In accordance with Health Department regulations and a deep concern for public safety, there will be no public calling. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Economy Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Reid Hospice for their care and support and suggests memorial contributions be made to Reid Foundation for Hospice. Friends are encouraged to leave their condolences for the family by the guest book at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
