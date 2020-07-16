Wayne S. Buckler
Richmond - Wayne S. Buckler, age 68, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born February 28, 1952, in Batesville, Indiana, to Paul R. and Margaret G. Hofer Buckler, Wayne lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Richmond High School. Wayne served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifetime farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Betty Caylor Buckler; sons, Joseph (Heather) Buckler and Andrew (Jennifer) Buckler, both of Richmond; grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler, Zoey, Wendy, and Sadie; siblings, Mike (Joan) Buckler of Melbourne, Florida, Don (Lorna) Buckler of Franktown, Colorado, Marcia (John) Angi of Reelsville, Indiana, Elaine Buckler of Williamsburg, Indiana, and Brian (Anna) Buckler of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation for Wayne S. Buckler will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
