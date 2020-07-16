1/1
Wayne S. Buckler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne S. Buckler

Richmond - Wayne S. Buckler, age 68, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born February 28, 1952, in Batesville, Indiana, to Paul R. and Margaret G. Hofer Buckler, Wayne lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Richmond High School. Wayne served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifetime farmer.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Betty Caylor Buckler; sons, Joseph (Heather) Buckler and Andrew (Jennifer) Buckler, both of Richmond; grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler, Zoey, Wendy, and Sadie; siblings, Mike (Joan) Buckler of Melbourne, Florida, Don (Lorna) Buckler of Franktown, Colorado, Marcia (John) Angi of Reelsville, Indiana, Elaine Buckler of Williamsburg, Indiana, and Brian (Anna) Buckler of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation for Wayne S. Buckler will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved