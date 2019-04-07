|
|
Wayne Todd Sr.
Cambridge City - Wayne G. Todd Sr. 90, passed away Friday evening April 5, 2019 after a brief illness. A son of the late Wesley C. and Anna Mae (Douglas) Todd, Wayne was born near Straughn, Indiana on June 21, 1928. Wayne served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan post World War II. He also served in the Civil Air Patrol during the Cold War. Wayne married the love of his life, the former Gladys Spalding, on May 5, 1949. They made their home on the edge of Dublin since 1951. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and growing flowers for his wife. He loved creating, building and fixing things and was always ready with tool in hand to help a friend in need. He was recognized by the Town of Dublin for his repair and refurbishment work on the archway of the South Lawn Cemetery. Wayne retired from Converto Manufacturing in Cambridge City after more than 40 years of service.
Survivors include 3 children, Betty (Larry) Sturgis and Wayne (Kathi) Todd Jr. both of Cambridge City and Kimberly (Ray) Lee of Wildwood, MO; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Vivian Todd on August 20, 2013. 4 siblings, Leon Todd, Wilma Meyer, Rubye Jones and Dorothy Walters.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Thursday April 11, 2019. Granddaughter in-law, Rev. Tracy Sturgis, will officiate. Burial with Military Honors by Lawrence H. Bertsch American Legion Post will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 7, 2019