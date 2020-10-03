Wayne Woehrmann

Wayne WoehrmannRichmond - Wayne "Wayn-o" Woehrmann, age 63 of Richmond passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 at Reid Hospital. He was born in Richmond on April 24, 1957 to Bill and Gretchen Woehrmann. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1975 then went to work for Smarrelli General Contractors where he worked for 33 years. Wayne married Robin Haggard on August 3, 2002. Wayn-o was a fun-loving person who always had a smile on his face, he had a great sense of humor and had the type of personality where he never met a stranger. He was an avid history channel enthusiast and enjoyed music, racing and football. Wayne's family was his whole world, he loved his children and grandchildren with his whole heart. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 18 years Robin Woehrmann; children Steven Woehrmann and Zachary Woehrmann of Richmond; siblings Gayle Halpin (Micheal) of Soquel, CA, Joyce Major Sheehan (Jim) of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and Lynne Glass (Tom) of Richmond; grandchildren Morgyn, Julie, Faith and Landon of Richmond; 8 nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Gretchen Woehrmann and brother Bruce Woehrmann.Services for Wayne will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at the funeral home.