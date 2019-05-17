|
Wendy J. Brod
Muncie, Ind. - Wendy Joelle Brod, age 45, passed away on April 1, 2019, while surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born on January 12, 1974, to Michael Poynter and Sherry (Rengers) Poynter.
Wendy fought a good fight and every time something came up, she would always smile, not be angry, and continue to push forward. She always amazed people with her perseverance and resilience. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved and knew her.
She is survived by her mother Sherry Poynter, two sons Shawn and Nathan Brod, fiancé Robert Shaw, and many relatives.
She is preceded in death by her father Michael Poynter and her aunt Pam.
A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. and Friday, April 5, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Robyn's Nest at 1707 Perdieu Road, Muncie, IN. A visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. on May 18, 2019, at Centerville United Methodist Church, 112 South Morton Ave., Centerville.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 17, 2019