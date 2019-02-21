|
Wesley Malcom Robison
Monroe, GA - Wesley Malcom Robison, 91, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1927 in Cordele, Georgia to Rufus Patman and Paline McGaughey Robison, and reared by Middleton Theophilus and Pansy McGaughey Robison. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1944, received an A.B. from Mercer University in 1948, and an M Ed from Duke University in 1958. Wesley's career in education spanned thirty nine years, including being Principal of Fairview and Crestdale Elementary Schools in Richmond, Indiana for 25 years. He also taught in Thomaston, GA, Cartersville, GA, and Bibb County, GA. Wesley served as Vice President of United Cerebral Palsy of Indiana, President of United Cerebral Palsy of Wayne County and fulfilled a term on the Indiana Governor's Council for Developmentally Disabled. He was also a certified Lay Speaker in the United Methodist Church, Southern Indiana Conference. In 1988, Wesley retired from Richmond Community Schools and returned to his boyhood home in Walton County. First, serving as a Deacon at Bethel Baptist Church and then becoming a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe, where he chaired the Bereavement Committee and also volunteered at FISH. Wesley's military service during the Korean War was with the 45th Infantry Division from 1950-52. In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Robison, his siblings: Kathryn R. Smith, Frances R. Coker, Max B. Robison, John R. Robison, stepsister, Elizabeth Meadows and stepbrothers, Lamar Miller and Preston Miller. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ramona S. Robison; daughters Molly Wesley (David), Ellen Robison, Ruth Robison; grandsons, David Christian Wesley, Daniel Robison Wesley, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home at 209 S Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Monroe at 202 McDaniel St, , Monroe, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Monroe Barnabas Fund or a charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 21, 2019