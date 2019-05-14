|
|
Wilbur "Bill" Kutche
Richmond - Wilbur (Bill) Kutche, 94 of Richmond passed away Sunday May 12, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 29, 1924 to James and Florence Parr Kutche. He worked at Hoffco for more than 20 years before retiring in 1988. He is survived by children; Cheryl Kaufman, Donna Walter, Gary Kutche, and Jim Kutche; stepson Floyd Ramsey; sisters Gloria Jacobs, Joyce Ach, June Brooks and brother Donald (Martha) Kutche.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Pauline; brothers Kenneth Webb, Leonard "Star" Kutche, and George Kutche; sisters Jeanette Reece, and Dorothy Kilgus.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Earlham Cemetery. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 14, 2019