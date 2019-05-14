Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Earlham Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Kutche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur "Bill" Kutche


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilbur "Bill" Kutche Obituary
Wilbur "Bill" Kutche

Richmond - Wilbur (Bill) Kutche, 94 of Richmond passed away Sunday May 12, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 29, 1924 to James and Florence Parr Kutche. He worked at Hoffco for more than 20 years before retiring in 1988. He is survived by children; Cheryl Kaufman, Donna Walter, Gary Kutche, and Jim Kutche; stepson Floyd Ramsey; sisters Gloria Jacobs, Joyce Ach, June Brooks and brother Donald (Martha) Kutche.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Pauline; brothers Kenneth Webb, Leonard "Star" Kutche, and George Kutche; sisters Jeanette Reece, and Dorothy Kilgus.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Earlham Cemetery. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now