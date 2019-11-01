|
|
Willam J. Warfel
Economy - William Joseph Warfel, 49, of Economy, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at IU Methodist Hospital. He was born in Muncie on August 18, 1970 to William R. and Susan (Cronk) Warfel and was a life long resident of Wayne County. Bill had been employed in the agricultural industry throughout the area. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of Sons of the American Legion in Hagerstown and Sons of AMVETS in Greens Fork.In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Teresa (Redinbaugh) Warfel; two children, Jacob William Warfel and Jewelianna Warfel; a sister, Patricia Martin, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William J. and Ardene Warfel and his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Cronk. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon on Monday, November 4, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 12:00 noon, with burial in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Jacob and Jewelianna Warfel College Fund at Perfect Circle Credit Union. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019