Willard Gordon Britton
Richmond - Willard Gordon Britton "Poppy", 95, of Richmond, Indiana passed away early Tuesday morning October 8, 2019 surrounded by the presence and spirit of his family at Golden Living Center in Richmond.
One of five children of Bertha E. Clark and George A. Britton, Willard was born in Union County, Indiana on January 25, 1924. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. During his time in World War II he met the love of his life, Vera Hartill "Nanny" of England, United Kingdom. They married on August 30,1946 in Connersville where they resided for many years prior to moving to Richmond, Indiana. She precedes him in death, passing away on May 26, 2008 after being married for 62 years.
Following his time with the army, he founded Britton Dental Lab and worked as Chief X-ray Tech at Fayette Memorial Hospital where he retired in 1986. Gordon was a proud member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Robert and Mary Britton of Fayetteville, Georgia, William and Tammy Britton of Greenwood, Indiana, and one daughter, Belinda and Mark Sharits of Richmond, Indiana. His surviving sisters include Sara (Judy) Roettger of Connersville, Indiana and Rosie McKinney of Hendersonville, North Carolina. Poppy is remembered by ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren as the happiest, wisest, most loving grandpa who frequently shared his stories from his war years and wonderful memories with his wife in which he taught them to love openly and unconditionally.
Besides his wife, Poppy was preceded in death by his son Edward G. Britton, his daughter Carol J. Weaver, his brother Albert Britton, and sister Erma Moore.
Visitation for family and friends will begin at 2:00PM until the time of service at 4:00PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home in Connersville, Indiana. The service will be officiated by Pastor Jacob Thurston. Burial with military honors provided by the Fayette County Veterans Council will follow in Dale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the for Dementia Research and Progress at act.alz.org. Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019