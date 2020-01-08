|
|
William Abney
Centerville, Ind. - William Abney, age 89, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at The Springs of Richmond.
Born July 27, 1930, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, to Gilbert and Flossie Shear Abney, William lived in Centerville for most of his life. He retired from Kemper Cabinets, after 40 years of service. William lived for garage sales and flea markets, where he loved to buy, sell, and trade.
Survivors include his daughters, Yvonne Tucker of Centerville and Linda Abney of Houston, Texas; sons, Rick (Sandy) Abney of Centerville and Bill (Amanda) Abney of Richmond; grandchildren, Kristi Tucker, Lesley (John) Teeguarden, Michele Warner, Bill (Debbie) Abney, and Cheryl (Andy) Abney-Brotz; great-grandchildren, Scott Shurte, Brian and John Teeguarden, Shelbie and Nicholas Warner, Garrett Abney-Booker, and Chloe Abney-Brotz; siblings, Flora Mae Taylor, Faye Bullen, and Fred Abney, all of Rockcastle County; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Geneva Abney, who died June 4, 2015; infant son, Clifford Abney; parents; and brother, Dock Abney.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Springs for the loving care they provided to William while he was there.
There will be private services for William Abney with Dr. William David Rheuble officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020