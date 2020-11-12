William "Bill" Arthur JohnsonRichmond - William "Bill" Arthur Johnson, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana died on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born on July 19, 1937 to William and Edna Mae Hayslett Johnson in Darke county, Ohio. Bill honorably served in the Marine Corp during the Korean war in 1954. He was a former employee of RP&L and GTE before retiring from Horner Electric in 2012. Bill was a loving and devoted husband and father. Bill enjoyed sports, fishing, panning for gold and slot machines. He also had a passion for dance and taught all his children how to dance, no man could dance like him. Bill was a member of The Richmond Catholic Community and will be greatly missed.Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years Judith Nolte Johnson; children Marty Johnson, Rochelle (Andy) Smith, Carmen Mills, Bridgette (Jim) Scott, Mark Johnson and Andrea Curren; brothers David (Jessi) Johnson and Eddie (Lesli) Johnson; sister Rhea (Edgar) Adams; sister-in-law Gloria Johnson; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Edna Johnson; brother Fred Johnson; daughter Sherrel Lynn; great grandchildren Falyn and Milo.Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday (November 16, 2020) at Holy Family. Father Sengole Gnanaraj will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Monday (November 16, 2020) at Holy Family. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Seton Schools (240 South 6th St Richmond, Indiana 47374).