William C. Burris
Centerville, Ind. - William C. Burris, age 83, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born May 11, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, to Claude and Helen Burris, Bill was a life-long resident of Centerville. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1954, where he was a four-year starter on the Centerville High School basketball team that defeated Richmond High School during his sophomore year. Bill also excelled in track. However, baseball was his true passion, starring as a pitcher on the Centerville High School baseball team. After high school, Bill signed a professional contract to play for the Chicago Cubs organization and had a minor league baseball career.
Bill served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He raised Polled Hereford and Angus cattle and farmed the family farm, while living in the farmhouse built by his family 100 years ago this year. Bill also worked for MEG/Kidde Manufacturing as a shipping supervisor for many years.
Survivors include his son, Stan (Kris) Burris of Wooster, Ohio; grandsons, Sam (Nicole) Burris of Fontana, California, and Lucas Burris of Lima, Ohio; great-grandson, Brixton Burris; son-in-law, Rob Miller of Lynn, Indiana; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Darlene Dils Burris, who died April 24, 2006; daughter, Shelly H. Burris; parents; sister, Phyllis Ponder; and brother, Bob Burris.
Visitation for William C. Burris will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Kim Young officiating. Burial will be in Bryan Cemetery in Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville-Abington Senior Center, 111 South 2nd Street, Centerville, IN 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 2, 2019