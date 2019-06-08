|
William C. "Bill" Marshall
New Paris, Ohio - William Curtis "Bill" Marshall age 84 of New Paris, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1935 to the late Albert H. Marshall and Frances (Scholl) Marshall in Fayette County, Indiana. Bill created Marshall's Garage in New Paris, Ohio in 1958 and operated it for most of his life. He had a special love for antique Ford convertibles and Harley Davidsons, having many of them over the years. His garage was a gathering place like Floyd's Barber Shop on the Andy Griffith show. He enjoyed his many faithful customers and friends over the years. He attended the Gospel Baptist Church in New Paris. Preceded in death by his wife: Joyce E. (Stout) Marshall in 2008; daughter: Lori Kim Marshall in 1966. Survived by his children: Joyce Bitner (Robbin), Bob Marshall (Kathy), Tica Marshall, Rick Marshall (Debbie), Tracy Randerman (Johnny), Tina Crauder, Kevin Kuhbander and Kathy Canady. Grandchildren: Kristy Tantillo, Rodney Smith (Erika), Jordan Bitner, Brandy Roosenhoover (Daniel), Mikeal Davis, Britnegh Hill (Jeff), Eric Marshall, Nick Kuhbander, Kristina & David Canady, China Hoover York, Amelia Roberts and Ethan Smith. Great grandchildren: Chase Bettker (Mya), Kennedee Bettker, Alexandria Bettker, Logan Guenther, Piper Hill and Olivia Rue Bettker. Sister: Sandra Kay Robinson (Harold). Nieces include Belinda Adair (Shannon) and Angel Tomlinson (Sam). Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Homes, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, Ohio. The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Lowell T. Spencer officiating. Interment at will be held at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris. A special thank-you to the Bella Care Hospice Caregivers. Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 8, 2019